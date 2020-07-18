BREAKING: Nigeria records 653 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 36,107; death toll now 778

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 653 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 27 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that six people died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 772 to 778.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 36,107.

Meanwhile, 14,938 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (115), Kwara (85), Enugu (80), FCT (78), Rivers (36), Ondo (35), Oyo (30), Katsina (28), Kaduna (19), Abia (19), Nasarawa (18), Plateau (17), Imo (16) and, Ogun (9).

Others are – Ebonyi (9), Benue (9), Kano (9), Delta (8), Bauchi (7), Ekiti (6), Gombe (4), Bayelsa (4), Adamawa (4), Osun (4), Cross River (1), Borno (1), Yobe (1) and, Zamfara (1).

The NCDC said: “36,107 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 14,938 AND Deaths: 778.”

