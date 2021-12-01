News
Nigeria records first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19
Nigeria has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 which was recently discovered in South Africa.
The revelation was made by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which confirmed two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the NCDC Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa who noted the two cases were discovered through genomic sequencing.
According to the NCDC DG, these cases were discovered in two passengers who came into the country from South Africa, adding that the patients were asymptomatic and contact tracing had begun.
Read also: OMICRON: Reps charge COVID-19 Task Force, NCDC to intensify surveillance in Nigeria
”Genomic sequencing of positive cases from routine day two testing for travellers to Nigeria identified two cases of Omicron variant among travellers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria last week.
“Retrospective sequencing of previously confirmed cases among travelers to Nigeria also identified the omicron variant among samples collected in October 2021”, he added.
This discovery came in the wake of a ban on the country by Canada after two Nigerian travellers were detected with the variant.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...