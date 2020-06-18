BREAKING: Nigeria records highest ever single-day rise with 745 new cases of COVID-19; total infections now 18,480

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 figure after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 745 fresh cases in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

In its regular update on the pandemic situation in Nigeria, the NCDC said six persons died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

Consequently, the COVID-19 death toll increased from 469 to 475.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 18,480.

Meanwhile, 6,307 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Thursday night.

READ ALSO: 587 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 17,735; death toll now 469

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (280), Oyo (103), Ebonyi (72), FCT (60), Imo (46), Edo (34), Delta (33), Rivers (25), Kaduna (23) and Ondo (16).

Others are – Katsina (12), Kano (10), Bauchi (8), Borno (7), Kwara (5), Gombe (4), Sokoto (2), Enugu (2), Yobe (1), Osun (1), and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said: “18,840 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 6,307 AND Deaths: 475.”

Join the conversation

Opinions