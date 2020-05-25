BREAKING: Nigeria surpasses 8000 COVID-19 cases with 229 new infections taking its total to 8068; deaths now 233

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night confirmed 229 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the fresh infections had further increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 8, 068.

The death toll had also increased from 226 to 233 within 24 hours while 2,311 patients had been given the nod to reunite with the society following their full recovery from COVID-19.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (90), Katsina (27), Imo (26), Kano (23), FCT (14), Plateau (12), Ogun (9), Delta (7), and Borno (5).

Others are – Rivers (5), Oyo (4), Gombe (3), Osun (2), Anambra (1), and Bayelsa (1).

The NCDC said: “8, 068 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 2,311 AND Deaths: 233.”

