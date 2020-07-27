Latest Politics

BREAKING: Nigerian govt orders re-opening of schools for students in exit classes on August 4

July 27, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian government said on Monday, that students in exit classes would be allowed back to classes by August 4, 2020.

The Federal Ministry of Education on Monday said exit classes of secondary schools in the country are to resume on August 4.

Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Goong, stated this in a statement on Monday, adding that the students had two weeks to prepare for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled to start on August 17.

According to the statement, the decision was reached after a virtual meeting between the ministry, the commissioners of education of the 36 states of the federation, chief executives of examination bodies and the leadership of association of private school owners.

The meeting, according to the statement, also called on the Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to come to the aide of the schools in ensuring that they are ready for the safe reopening.

