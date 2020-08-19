BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross the 50,000 mark, rising by 593 to reach 50,488; death toll now 985

Nigeria on Wednesday night passed the 50,000 COVID-19 mark after the country’s health agency confirmed 593 fresh cases in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which announced this on its Twitter handle, said four persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 981 to 985.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 50,488.

Meanwhile, 37,304 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Plateau (186), Lagos (172), FCT (62), Oyo (27), Delta (25), Rivers (20), Ondo (19) and, Edo (18).

Others are – Kaduna (17), Enugu (12), Akwa Ibom (10), Ogun (7), Abia (6), Gombe (6), Kano (3) and, Osun (3).

The NCDC said: “50,448 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 37,304 AND Deaths: 985.

