BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases increase by 284 to reach 6677; deaths hit 200

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night confirmed 284 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said in its daily update on the pandemic situation in the country posted on its Twitter handle that the new discoveries increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,677

The death toll also increased from 192 to 200 in the last 24 hours.

However, 1,840 patients had been discharged from treatment facilities across the country.

The breakdown of the new figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (199), Rivers (26), Oyo (19), FCT (8), Borno (8), Plateau (7), Jigawa (6) and Kano (5).

Others are – Abia (2), Ekiti (1), Delta (1), Kwara (1) and Taraba (1).

The NCDC said: “6,677 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 1,840 AND Deaths: 200.”

