BREAKING…. NLC, TUC call off planned strike in Rivers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off their planned strike action in Rivers State.
This was made known on Tuesday morning by President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba.
More to come…
