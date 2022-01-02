BREAKING: Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 93

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has joined his ancestors.

The 93-year-old monarch joined his ancestors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday, 2nd January, 2022.

He was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan following his coronation on March 4, 2016.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land and a notable music promoter, who nurtured the likes of popular Yoruba fuji musician, K1 the Ultimate to prominence.

