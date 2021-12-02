Connect with us

BREAKING: Once again, Court shifts IPOB leader, Kanu’s, trial to Jan 18, 2022

Against speculations that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu may be granted bail today, or removed from the custody of the DSS, his trial has again been shifted to January 18, 2022.

More to come…

Opinions

