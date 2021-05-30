BREAKING: One feared dead as 200 students of Islamiyya School, Rafi, Niger State abducted | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday abducted 200 students of an Islamiyya school in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger State.

Although details of the attack are still sketchy, an eyewitness told journalists that one person was shot dead and another injured in the attack carried out on the school at about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The students’ abduction came just 24 hours after the remaining 14 abducted students and staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna, regained their freedom.

