BREAKING... Oshoala wins historic Women's Champions League title with Barcelona | Ripples Nigeria

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Oshoala came on as a substitute in the 71st minute for the Spanish giants, who put up a thrilling first-half performance to thrash Chelsea Women 4-0.

It was a historic feat for the last year finalists, who have now fulfilled their long time dream of becoming champions of Europe.

More to follow…

