BREAKING… Osimhen wins historic Serie A title with Napoli

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli as they clinched the Italian Serie A title following a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Thursday night.

It was goal number 22 of the season for Osimhen and it became the one that goes down in history as the goal that seals their triumph.

Napoli needed a point to end their 33-year wait for Serie A, having last won the league title in 1990 when Diego Maradona was the club’s captain.

A 13th-minute opener by Sandic Lovric put the hosts ahead and kept them 1-0 up at halftime, before Osimhen netted the equaliser on 52 minutes to finish the season’s job for Napoli.

Napoli missed clinching the title last Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana but the draw at Dacia Arena sparked jubilant celebrations back in Naples.

Napoli succesfully seal their third Serie A title with five games to spare.

More to follow…

