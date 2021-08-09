BREAKING: PDP Reps caucus calls for Secondus’ immediate resignation

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, the caucus led by Kingsley Chinda maintained that Secondus’ resignation would be in the best interest of the party.

The caucus charged the Board of Trustees (BOT) and Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure the immediate and firm resolution of the current challenges facing the party.

The statement read, “The National Chairman seems much more contented with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for the next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in the mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.

“There is no clear road map, blueprint or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party is allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

“Notes too that the lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the Chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency amongst members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.

“Whilst these misfortunes befell the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the caldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory.

“Secondus contributed notably to the party in the past, cogent accusations currently being levelled against his leadership far transcend personal issues as there is an established consistent and persistent pattern of inadequate consultations, even with members of the PDP House Caucus, thereby giving rise to hitherto unspoken feelings of intra-party alienation in several quarters including in his NWC.

“Such has manifested into, or encouraged, or fueled the exit of many prominent and highly-experienced party members with many more at the brink of leaving, if nothing is done fast.

“Concerned that a further three months under the ruler-ship of the Chairman will do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has also after its meeting in the early hours of Monday resolves that Secondus has to go in efforts to restore peace to the party.

The NWC where six of the nine members voted to sack Secondus had also stated that it would meet with governors and the PDP caucus in the National Assembly to press for the removal of Secondus who had been accused of financial impropriety, incompetence.

