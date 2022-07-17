BREAKING: PDP’s Adeleke wins Osun guber election, defeats incumbent Gov Oyetola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP’s candidate floored the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the final results announced by the Returning Officer, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Adeleke garnered with 403,371 votes, beating Governor Oyetola of the APC, his closest contender who polled 375,027 votes.

Despite isolated incidents of vote-buying and violence, the process was largely peaceful in the 30 Local Government Areas of the state.

See below the official results of scores of all the candidates and other details of the Osun governorship election.

