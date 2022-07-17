Politics
BREAKING: PDP’s Adeleke wins Osun guber election, defeats incumbent Gov Oyetola
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday.
Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP’s candidate floored the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Read also: Osun Decides 2022: PDP’s Adeleke in clear lead over Gov Oyetola
In the final results announced by the Returning Officer, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Adeleke garnered with 403,371 votes, beating Governor Oyetola of the APC, his closest contender who polled 375,027 votes.
Despite isolated incidents of vote-buying and violence, the process was largely peaceful in the 30 Local Government Areas of the state.
See below the official results of scores of all the candidates and other details of the Osun governorship election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...