BREAKING: Peter Obi, PDP presidential aspirant, resigns from party (See letter)

The former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for this weekend in Abuja.

Obi is one of the 15 aspirants who had declared their interest in the presidency under the PDP’s platform.

The ex-governor confirmed his exit from the PDP in a letter dated May 24, 2022, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The letter was released to journalists on Wednesday.

He is expected to announce his next political destination in the coming days.

