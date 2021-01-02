BREAKING… Pochettino replaces Tuchel as manager at PSG

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino has been officially appointed as the replacement for sacked Thomas Tuchel as manager at Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino had been without a job since being shown the exit door at Spurs in November 2019.

The Argentine takes over the Ligue 1 side from Tuchel, who was sacked on 29 December, 2020.

Pochettino played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, and will now lead the French champions in their pursuit of trophies this season.

PSG are currently third in Ligue 1 and are already in the Champions League round of 16, where they face a strong test.

Pochettino’s men will take on Barcelona in February and March, with hope of defeating the Spanish giants and going all the way to the final, where they reached last season before losing to winners Bayern Munich.

