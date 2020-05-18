President Buhari will not address the nation Monday as speculated

Contrary to expectations, the Presidency on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari would not make any COVID-19 update broadcast.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on his Twitter handle.

According the tweet on Monday afternoon, Adesina said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, would update the nation during its briefings.

“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” he tweeted.

