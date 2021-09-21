Connect with us

BREAKING: President Buhari writes Reps to amend PIA

Published

14 mins ago

on

Our achievements are there for all to see, more to come —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has penned a letter to the House of Representatives for amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Buhari recently signed the PIA into law after years of footdragging which led to the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta region and the oil sector.

In the letter read on Tuesday during the plenary by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Buhari is seeking the removal of the Ministers of Petroleum Resources and Finance from the board of the agencies created under the law.

READ ALSO: Buhari approves NNPC incorporation, appoints Ararume as board chairman

The Speaker said the letter will be referred to the appropriate committee of the House for immediate action.

More details to come…

