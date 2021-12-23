BREAKING: Queen Naomi Silekunola announces ‘divorce’ from Ooni of Ife

Queen Olori Naomi Oluwaseyi, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has announced that her marriage to the monarch is over.

The Queen made this announcement on the social media platform, Instagram on Thursday, December 23.

She revealed that she made attempts to make the marriage work, albeit, she could no longer continue with the union.

She said her decision to leave has nothing to do with the fact that the Ooni of Ife is married to another queen.

“At this moment, I announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife,” she wrote.

Queen Olori Naomi and the Ooni of Ife tied the knot in 2018.

This is not the King’s first marriage to end in a divorce.

Read her statement below

