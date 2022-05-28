BREAKING: Real Madrid pip Liverpool in Paris to clinch 14th Champions League title

Spanish champions, Real Madrid have emerged winners of the UEFA Champions League after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday night.

The encounter, which started 36 minutes later than supposed due to ‘security reasons’ in Paris, saw Vinicius Junior net the only goal of the game on 59 minutes.

Karim Benzema thought he had opened the scoring in the first half but the goal was controversially ruled out for offside.

Liverpool made efforts to equalize late on, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane almost leveling, but Real held on to emerge champions of Europe for the 14th time.

Read Also: Salah to stay at Liverpool next season, Mane to decide future after Champions League final

The Jurgen Klopp side had several attempts on target but were frustrated by a brilliant goalkeeping display by Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid, who had won this season’s La Liga title with 13 points, successfully landed a double, handing Carlo Ancelotti a second Champions League trophy as manager of the club.

The Spanish giants are champions of Europe for a record 14th time.

Liverpool were in the race for a quadruple a week ago, but have now wrapped up their season with a Carabao Cup win and FA Cup triumph, having also failed to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now