S’ Court proves Father Mbaka right, declares APC’s Hope Uzodinma Imo gov

The Supreme Court Tuesday sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

The court declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Ihedioha who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 9 governorship election in Imo State was not duly elected by the people of the state.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who delivered the lead judgement, declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the election.

The Supreme Court, therefore, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha.

It ordered that a fresh Certificate of Return be issued to Uzodinma forthwith, adding that he should be sworn in immediately as the governor of Imo State.

Controversial cleric, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, had on December 31 last year predicted that Uzodinma would replace Ihedioha as governor of the state.

Although Mbaka said he could not explain how the change in the state government would happen, he, however, told a shocked congregation that his prophecy about APC taking over from PDP as the ruling party in Imo State would come to pass.

