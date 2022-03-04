Second batch of 181 Nigerians returns from Ukraine

The second batch of 181 Nigerian stranded in Ukraine returned to the country on Friday.

The Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja.

He said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in an Air Peace flight at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.

The first batch of 411 Nigerians living in the Eastern European nation returned home on Friday morning.

The latest figure brought the number of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine to 631.

