Politics
BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s ministerial nominees
Senators on Wednesday confirmed the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the upper legislative chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.
President Buhari had on June 21 forwarded the list of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation.
They will replace seven ministers who resigned from the Federal Executive Council in May to pursue their 2023 political ambitions.
The nominees are – Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom), Ekumankama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi), Goodluck Nanah Opiah (Imo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo) and Odum Udi (Rivers).
The nominees were screened by the committee of the whole headed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
In his address after the exercise, Lawan urged the ministers – designate to give their best despite the limited time they have in the office.
He said: “10 or 11 months are enough for anybody driven with a passion for national service to make impacts and add the required value to good governance.”
