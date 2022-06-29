BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s ministerial nominees

Senators on Wednesday confirmed the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the upper legislative chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

President Buhari had on June 21 forwarded the list of the nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

They will replace seven ministers who resigned from the Federal Executive Council in May to pursue their 2023 political ambitions.

The nominees are – Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom), Ekumankama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi), Goodluck Nanah Opiah (Imo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo) and Odum Udi (Rivers).

Read also:In solidarity, Senate announces visit to Ekweremadu in UK over organ harvest accusations

The nominees were screened by the committee of the whole headed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In his address after the exercise, Lawan urged the ministers – designate to give their best despite the limited time they have in the office.

He said: “10 or 11 months are enough for anybody driven with a passion for national service to make impacts and add the required value to good governance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now