BREAKING: Senate passes 2021 budget of N13.5tr

The Senate on Monday passed the 2021 budget of N13.5trillion.
The budget was predicated on an oil benchmark of $40 per barrel.
In the budget, N3.324trillion has been set aside for debt servicing, N4.1trillion for capital expenditure, N5.6 trillion for recurrent spending, and N496 billion for statutory transfer.

