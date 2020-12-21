Latest Politics

BREAKING: Senate passes 2021 budget of N13.5tr

December 21, 2020
PIB passes first reading in Senate
By Ripples Nigeria

The Senate on Monday passed the 2021 budget of N13.5trillion.

The budget was predicated on an oil benchmark of $40 per barrel.

In the budget, N3.324trillion has been set aside for debt servicing, N4.1trillion for capital expenditure, N5.6 trillion for recurrent spending, and N496 billion for statutory transfer.

