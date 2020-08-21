Sevilla overcome Inter Milan to clinch sixth Europa League title

Spanish giants, Sevilla have emerged champions of the 2019-20 Europa League after they defeated Serie A side, Inter Milan in the final on Friday night.

In the game played in Cologne, Sevilla overcame the Antonio Conte side in a five-goal thriller to clinch a record-extending sixth title in the competition.

Sevilla came from behind to win 3-2 after Inter had opened scoring with a Romelu Lukaku penalty in the fifth minute following a foul from Diego Carlos.

But Sevilla fought back as Luuk de Jong scored two headers – from Jesus Navas and Ever Banega crosses – to put Sevilla into the lead.

Diego Godin then nodded in to make it 2-2 in the 35th minute as both sides looked for a winner in the second half, but in the 78th minute, Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net.

Sevilla’s sixth Europa title is double the wins of the next most successful side in the competition – Real Madrid.

It was a first trophy in the managerial career of Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

The defeat for Inter means their wait for a trophy will tick over into a 10th year at least.

