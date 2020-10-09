Super Eagles beaten by African champions Algeria in friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were defeated 1-0 by reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly game on Friday night.
The Gernot Rohr team started on a shaky note as the Algerians passed the ball around before scoring the only goal of the game from their second corner kick.
It was Ramy Bensebaini who forced in a rebound past goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, with just six minutes on the clock.
Defeat for Nigeria is their first in five games, while victory for Algeria means they extended their unbeaten run to 19 games.
More to follow…
