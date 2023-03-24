Sports
BREAKING… Super Eagles beaten by Guinea-Bissau in Abuja
The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 1-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in a matchday three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Abuja on Friday evening.
A 29th-minute goal by Mama Baldé was all the visitors needed to seal a shock victory.
The Eagles had led Group A with six points from two games but have now fallen to their first defeat of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Abuja.
This is the first time ever that Guinea-Bissau will be defeating the Eagles.
With the win, Guinea-Bissau are now on seven points, going one point above the Eagles as Group A leaders ahead of the matchday four encounter.
Both teams will meet again on Monday, 27 March for the second leg.
