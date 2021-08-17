BREAKING… Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria have on Tuesday night discovered their group stage opponents for the rescheduled 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw which took place at Yaounde in Cameroon where the tournament is billed to be hosted, saw Nigeria drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in Group D.

There are six groups of four teams each, as 24 teams will be battling for the title at the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition.

The opening game of the competition will be between Cameroon and Burkina Faso on January 9, 2021. And the tournament will run until February 6, 2021.

Recall that the Afcon was originally due to be held this year—two years after the 2019 event in Egypt—but was pushed back until early 2022 in light of the corinavirus pandemic.

FULL DRAW

Group A

Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Ethiopia

Cape Verde

Group B

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Guinea

Malawi

Group C

Morocco

Ghana

Comoros

Gabon

Group D

Nigeria

Egypt

Sudan

Guinea Bissau

Group E

Algeria

Sierra Leone

Equatorial Guinea

Cote d’Ivoire

Group F

Tunisia

Mali

Mauritania

Gambia

The first two teams in each group, and two of the best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

