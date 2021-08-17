Sports
BREAKING… Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON
Super Eagles of Nigeria have on Tuesday night discovered their group stage opponents for the rescheduled 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The draw which took place at Yaounde in Cameroon where the tournament is billed to be hosted, saw Nigeria drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in Group D.
There are six groups of four teams each, as 24 teams will be battling for the title at the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition.
The opening game of the competition will be between Cameroon and Burkina Faso on January 9, 2021. And the tournament will run until February 6, 2021.
Recall that the Afcon was originally due to be held this year—two years after the 2019 event in Egypt—but was pushed back until early 2022 in light of the corinavirus pandemic.
Read Also: Super Eagles drop seven places in latest FIFA ranking, now Africa’s fifth best team
FULL DRAW
Group A
Cameroon
Burkina Faso
Ethiopia
Cape Verde
Group B
Senegal
Zimbabwe
Guinea
Malawi
Group C
Morocco
Ghana
Comoros
Gabon
Group D
Nigeria
Egypt
Sudan
Guinea Bissau
Group E
Algeria
Sierra Leone
Equatorial Guinea
Cote d’Ivoire
Group F
Tunisia
Mali
Mauritania
Gambia
The first two teams in each group, and two of the best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...