 BREAKING... Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

BREAKING… Super Eagles to play Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in 2021 AFCON

Published

39 mins ago

on

Super Eagles

Super Eagles of Nigeria have on Tuesday night discovered their group stage opponents for the rescheduled 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw which took place at Yaounde in Cameroon where the tournament is billed to be hosted, saw Nigeria drawn alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau in Group D.

There are six groups of four teams each, as 24 teams will be battling for the title at the 33rd edition of Africa’s flagship competition.

The opening game of the competition will be between Cameroon and Burkina Faso on January 9, 2021. And the tournament will run until February 6, 2021.

Recall that the Afcon was originally due to be held this year—two years after the 2019 event in Egypt—but was pushed back until early 2022 in light of the corinavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Super Eagles drop seven places in latest FIFA ranking, now Africa’s fifth best team

FULL DRAW

Group A
Cameroon
Burkina Faso
Ethiopia
Cape Verde

Group B
Senegal
Zimbabwe
Guinea
Malawi

Group C
Morocco
Ghana
Comoros
Gabon

Group D
Nigeria
Egypt
Sudan
Guinea Bissau

Group E
Algeria
Sierra Leone
Equatorial Guinea
Cote d’Ivoire

Group F
Tunisia
Mali
Mauritania
Gambia

The first two teams in each group, and two of the best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...