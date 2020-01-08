BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds election of Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and two other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

The other two governors are Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

In the case of Delta State, the apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, held that the appellant, Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to prove the allegations of over-voting.

According to the judge, Ogboru wasted the precious time of the apex court with his appeal.

On Governor Ishaku’s matter, the Supreme Court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, unanimously held that the counsel to the APC admitted that the party had no candidate in the election and therefore has no locus standi to contest the governor’s election.

The judge added that the appellant conceded the fact and went ahead to suggest that the apex court should allow one professor to step into the shoes of the disqualified candidate.

He said: “This petition is a mere academic exercise and cannot be given any value; and being an abuse of court process, it shall be and is hereby dismissed.”

On the Abia State election dispute involving Ikpeazu and Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the APGA candidate.

