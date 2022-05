BREAKING: Tambuwal steps down from presidential race, canvasses support for Atiku

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, withdrew from the 2023 presidential race.

Tambuwal, who announced his withdrawal from the race at the ongoing national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, also canvassed support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is regarded by many as the biggest favourite for the PDP presidential ticket at the convention.

Details later…

