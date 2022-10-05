BREAKING: Terrorists release remaining 23 passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train

Terrorists on Wednesday released the remaining 23 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train abducted on March 28.

The Secretary, Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee, Prof. Usman Yusuf, confirmed the release of the hostages in a statement in Abuja.

He said the abducted passengers were freed by the terrorists at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The hoodlums detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the train on that fateful night and caused it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.

At least eight persons were confirmed dead and 30 others injured in the attack.

121 passengers were also abducted by the terrorists in the attack.

The terrorists had earlier released 98 hostages after receiving ransom from the victims’ families.

The statement read: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 4:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this operation.”

