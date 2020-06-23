BREAKING: ‘The crisis in APC would be a child’s play’, Wike pulls out of Edo PDP reconciliation efforts as party splits further over Obaseki

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday withdrew from the Peoples Democratic Party’s ongoing efforts to reconcile all the party’s governorship aspirants in Edo State.

The Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had on Monday stopped Obaseki from participating in the party’s governorship primaries slated for Thursday.

While ruling on an application filed by one of the aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the court granted an order restraining the PDP, its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi, and four others from allowing the governor or any member of the party that had purchased forms and were not screened within the time stipulated in the timetable to contest the primaries.

The PDP had last week granted a waiver to Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to contest the election on its platform.

It also postponed its governorship primaries earlier slated for June 23 to June 25.

However, one of the aspirants, Gideon Ikhine, on Monday stepped down from the governorship race in favour of the governor.

Wike, who spoke on his Twitter handle — @GovWike – called for caution among the governorship aspirants and other stakeholders in the state, saying “if the PDP is not careful, the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be child’s play”.

He told the party leadership to handle the Edo State PDP governorship tussle carefully and carry the aspirants and every member of the party in the state along on the matter.

This development confirms earlier reporting by Ripples Nigeria that key Edo PDP leaders were against what they termed the imposition of Obaseki on the party by the national leadership of the party.

Governor Wike wrote: “Nobody can threaten me because I said things must be done constitutionally. I will always continue to satisfy my conscience.

“From now on, I want to concentrate on the development of Rivers State.

“If PDP is not careful, the crisis in the All Progressive Congress (APC) would be a child’s play.

“I am brought up not to accept injustice, and that is why I keep speaking out on national issues. Nobody in PDP can intimidate Rivers State.

“I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors.

“They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.”

