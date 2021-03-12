BREAKING..... Tougher times for Nigerians as FG hikes fuel pump price to N212 | Ripples Nigeria

The federal government has increased the cost of fuel at the pump to N212 per litre.

This was announced in the March pricing template by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency released on Thursday night.

According to PPPRA, a litre of fuel would now be sold for prices ranging from N209 to N212 per litre for March compared to the N186 it retailed for in February.

