Trump concedes defeat, promises orderly transition

Embattled outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on Thursday gave the clearest signal yet that he will voluntarily leave office on January 20, saying there will be an “orderly transition” to Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement minutes after the US Congress formally certified Biden’s victory.

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again,” he added, hinting at a potential 2024 run.

Trump’s comments came after supporters loyal to him stormed the US Capitol causing riots, which left a woman fatally shot by a Capitol Police Officer – an incident which interrupted debate in both chambers about the Republican objection to the Arizona election results.

Three other adults died after what are believed to be some type of medical emergencies around the Capitol grounds, the DC police chief said.

