BREAKING… UEFA scraps away goal rule in club competitions

Beginning from next season, the away goal rule will no longer apply as European football governing body, UEFA has scrapped it.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Uefa’s club competitions committee had in May submitted the proposal to Uefa’s executive committee for approval.

The away goals rule, used since 1965, decides drawn two-legged games by favouring the team that scores the most away goals.

Both Juventus and Bayern Munich were knocked out of last season’s Champions League by the rule.

But henceforth, all ties in the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women’s Champions League that are level on aggregate at the end of the second leg will instead now go to extra time.

“It is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight,” said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

“The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams – especially in first legs – from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.

“There is also criticism of the unfairness, especially in extra-time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.

“It is fair to say that home advantage is nowadays no longer as significant as it once was,” the president added.

