Sports
BREAKING… UEFA scraps away goals rule in club competitions
Beginning from next season, the away goal rule will no longer apply as European football governing body, UEFA has scrapped it.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Uefa’s club competitions committee had in May submitted the proposal to Uefa’s executive committee for approval.
The away goals rule, used since 1965, decides drawn two-legged games by favouring the team that scores the most away goals.
Both Juventus and Bayern Munich were knocked out of last season’s Champions League by the rule.
But henceforth, all ties in the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women’s Champions League that are level on aggregate at the end of the second leg will instead now go to extra time.
Read Also: Ronaldo equals all-time int’l goal record, secures Euro last 16 spot for Portugal
“It is no longer appropriate for an away goal to carry more weight,” said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.
“The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams – especially in first legs – from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.
“There is also criticism of the unfairness, especially in extra-time, of obliging the home team to score twice when the away team has scored.
“It is fair to say that home advantage is nowadays no longer as significant as it once was,” the president added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....