BREAKING: With 112,229 votes, INEC declares Soludo Anambra governor-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof. Charles Soludo, as winner of the Anambra State governorship election.

The Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Florence Obi, who announced the results in Awka, said Soludo scored 112, 229 votes to brush aside the challenge of 17 other candidates.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, garnered 53, 807 votes while Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 43, 285 votes.

