Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 just after 48 minutes, the hosts upped their game in the second half, scoring three goals to secure a 3-2 victory.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 10th minute when João Cancelo was shown a red card, at the time his side were leading from İlkay Gündoğan’s second-minute opener.

Cith continued to dominate desoite the numerical disadvantage as Phil Foden’s superb solo effort three minutes into the second half put them 2-0 up.

But Leandro Trossard gave Brighton hope with a cool close-range finish two minutes after.

Adam Webster then levelled on 72 minutes to the delight of 7,945 home fans at Amex Stadium, when he rose highest in the box to head home Pascal Gross’s delivery.

And with 14 minutes left, Dan Burn got the Brighton winner to push Brighton up to 15th in the Premier League table.

