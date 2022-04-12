Brilliant Chelsea out of Champions League after extra-time defeat in Real Madrid thriller

Chelsea almost completed an incredible comeback against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League but failed in the final minutes.

The Blues, who were trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Stamford Bridge last week, put up a superb performance at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night to go 3-0 up before their opponents scored to force the game into extra time.

In extra time, it was Kareem Benzema who netted the winner for the hosts in the 96th minute, bringing an end to a fantastic comeback effort by Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The tie saw a total of nine goals, with Real Madrid being the lucky side as they went through to the semifinal after a 5-4 aggregate victory over Chelsea.

More to follow…

