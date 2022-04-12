Sports
Brilliant Chelsea out of Champions League after extra-time defeat in Real Madrid thriller
Chelsea almost completed an incredible comeback against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League but failed in the final minutes.
The Blues, who were trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Stamford Bridge last week, put up a superb performance at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night to go 3-0 up before their opponents scored to force the game into extra time.
In extra time, it was Kareem Benzema who netted the winner for the hosts in the 96th minute, bringing an end to a fantastic comeback effort by Thomas Tuchel’s men.
The tie saw a total of nine goals, with Real Madrid being the lucky side as they went through to the semifinal after a 5-4 aggregate victory over Chelsea.
More to follow…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...