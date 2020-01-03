Britain, Aso Rock, sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria —IPOB leader Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has described the British Government as the worst enemy of Nigeria and Biafra agitators.

He also accused the British government and some people in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power, of sponsoring the terrorism plaguing Nigeria.

He made the claims Thursday, during a live broadcast on Radio Biafra, saying that British “sees evil in Nigeria happening, see Satan and Lucifer in Aso Rock and keep quiet because it is in the interest of their neocolonialism act of empowering the almajiris they manipulate”.

He said, “The greatest enemy of Nigeria is the British government and some of its nationals, they are the ones perpetrating, support and financing terrorism with the people occupying Aso Rock and deceiving Nigerians that they mean well for them.”

He also claimed that All the projects of the governing All Progress Congress (APC) in Nigeria were targeted at promoting Islam and ensuring that all states of the federation embraced Sharia law.

“When the Jihadist in Abuja wanted Sharia law they did not go to the National Assembly or call for a referendum to vote to get it, rather the twelve Sharia States went outside the Constitution of Nigeria and agreed and introduced Sharia Law, but today they are asking us why we are agitating for Biafra and telling us to go through the appropriate channel when they did not go through appropriate channel to get Sharia they are practising today.

“Who in Nigeria today voted for Sharia Law to be practised in Nigerian Northern states today is Sharia in the Nigerian Constitution, they willingly subverted the Constitution of Nigeria and imposed Sharia on the Northern Nigerians.

“If they believe in the Constitution of Nigeria, they would not have introduced Sharia Law within Nigeria where the Constitution exists, so when they tell us not to agitate for Biafra, what is their moral right and justification for telling us that, Biafrans should ask them how they got Sharia being practised in the Nigeria Northern states anytime they kick against Biafra agitation.

“We should ask them which channel did they use to introduce and get Sharia Law being practised in the twelve Northern States. You cannot tell us that one law operates for people in the North while another operates for the people in the South under one country that you said to operate a constitution,” he said.

