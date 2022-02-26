Britain to send more arms to Ukraine as fight with Russia rages

Britain on Saturday promised to continue the supply arms to Ukraine’s military as fight with Russia escalates.

Britain had already sent 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to Ukraine since fight broke out between the two neighbours.

Fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian forces reached Kiev on Saturday.

The British Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, in a chat with the BBC, said Russians troops had not made the progress they might have hoped, with the main armoured columns still some way from the city.

He warned that the forces faced “days, weeks, months more” of heavy fighting following the Russian military invasion of Ukraine last Monday.

Heappey said: “This is going to be a long slog. It is going to be brutal. We are going to see some horrendous things on our TV screens.”

He said Britain’s Ministry of Defence was working on plans to support a resistance movement and a government in exile if Ukraine was finally overrun.

“That is a decision for the National Security Council to take but it is something that the Prime Minister has asked us in the Ministry of Defence to look at and plan for,” the minister added.

