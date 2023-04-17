Britain’s PM Sunak probed over wife’s shares in childcare agency

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently under investigation for failing to declare his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget.

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, on Thursday, launched the probe into shares the PM’s wife, Akshata Murty holds in the childcare agency, “Koru Kids.”

The rules require the British lawmakers to be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees.

Sunak had faced demands to “come clean” about his family shares last month after being questioned by lawmakers on why the childcare policy favoured private firms.

READ ALSO: British PM congratulates Tinubu, reaffirms commitment to relationship with Nigeria

The prime minister, who appeared before the Liaison Committee, did not mention his wife’s shares in the firm, in which she has been listed as a shareholder on Companies House.

The government said on Monday Sunak would clarify how the matter was declared as a ministerial interest, rather than to the Commons.

“We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest,” a government spokesperson told journalists in London.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now