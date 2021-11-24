British actor Damson Idris says Baba Suwe taught him comedy

Nigerian-born British actor Damson Idris in his tribute to late Nollywood comedian Babatunde Omidina, better known as Baba Suwe explained how he was introduced to the world of comedy.

The British actor recently took to the microblogging site, Twitter to pay tribute to the comedy star describing him as an ‘icon’ who taught him comedy.

“Rest in Peace Baba Suwe. A Nigerian icon and the man first taught me about comedy. God bless,” Idris tweeted.

The British actor has got Nigerian roots with both parents from Nigeria. He also spent a bit of his early years in Nigeria.

News of Baba Suwe’s death made headlines this week after his son, Adesola Omidina made the announcement via social media.

Prior to his demise, the veteran actor had reportedly battled an undisclosed ailment years after his much publicized drug trafficking case with the NDLEA. The 63-year-old actor was later cleared of all charges.

