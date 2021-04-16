British actress, Helen McCrory dies at 52 | Ripples Nigeria

British actress, Helen McCrory, is dead.

McCrory, 52, died on Friday with her husband, Damian Lewis, by her side.

The actress, who was known for her roles in Harry Potter’s movies, the James Bondfilm “Skyfall” and the “Peaky Blinders” television series, reportedly died of cancer.

Lewis, a “Homeland” actor, said his wife died after a “heroic battle” with cancer.

He said: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

“God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly.

“Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory, who also played the former wife of Tony Blair, Cherie, in the film “The Queen” and won a string of awards for her work on the stage and on television, had two children with Lewis whom she married in 2007.

She was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II with an Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama in 2017.

