British Airways suspends all China flights as coronavirus spreads

As the deadly MERS & SARS-like disease known as coronavirus spreads worldwide, the British Airways has suspended all direct flights between the United Kingdom and China in light of the Wuhan outbreak.

“We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UK’s Foreign Office had warned people against traveling to mainland China in all but essential cases on Tuesday.

In a related development, health authorities in the United Arab Emirates have revealed that it has recorded its first case of coronavirus, which was diagnosed in a family from China, but did not say how many people had been infected.

The Ministry of Health and the government communications office however noted that those diagnosed with the coronavirus infection were in stable condition and under medical observation.

Meanwhile, the death toll arising from the outbreak of the deadly MERS & SARS-like disease in China has risen from 106 to 132 with the number of cases reaching nearly 6,000 – more than during the SARS epidemic of 2002-03.

