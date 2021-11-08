International
British-born IS commander who recruited, trained UK terrorists killed in Yemen
A British-born IS terror commander, Abu Rayana al-Britani, who was reputed to have recruited and trained thousands of other UK terrorists, has been killed while leading an assault on a village in Yemen after years of jihadi activity.
The UK-born Islamic State commander had often boasted of his involvement in the killings of anti-Muslim figures in the UK and had also declared a jihad war on the country.
His obituary which was released by the terror group, claims he was a major IS figure who turned his back on gang life after being jailed in the UK.
He was said to have travelled to Yemen for terror training and IS claimed he returned to Britain and mentored a disciple who “killed one of the main guys harming Muslims” in Britain.
Intelligence experts are now trying to link the details in Abu Rayana’s tribute with a killing carried out on British soil.
al-Britani was reportedly shot while leading an assault on the village of al-Hamidah.
READ ALSO: The war In Yemen is a crime against humanity and Islam
According to the IS propaganda newsletter, al-Naba, al-Britani, an ex-prisoner, was in his 30s and was born into a ‘conservative family’ in the UK where he was known as Yunus.
He was involved in gangs in his younger years and ‘was thrown in prison many times’.
The group said he became radicalised in the UK after ‘the invasion of Iraq’, and travelled to Yemen for terror training and to learn Arabic.
After returning to the UK, he worked to radicalise ‘Christians’ and convert several to Islam, including one ‘disciple’ who ‘became hostile to the Christians’ and ‘killed one of the main guys harming Muslims’ in Britain, the jihadi group claimed.
Al-Britaini returned to Yemen around 2011 ‘for jihad’, ISIS claimed, ‘had good positions’ and brought other foreign fighters to take part in a civil war in the country.
The group said he stayed in the country and fought in a war there in 2015, changing allegiance to Islamic State from al-Qaida and being appointed an emir – or commander – leading men into battles.
It was in one such fight in the village of Al-Humaydah where he was killed.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...