British business magnate, Ratcliffe, offers to buy Man Utd

Jim Ratcliffe, a British business magnate, has made a formal offer to buy Manchester United of the Premier League.

The club’s present owners, the Glazers, have stated they are willing to sell the business as a result of repeated fan demonstrations and other problems.

Since 2005, the family has held a majority of the club’s stock.

According to Sky Sports, Ratcliffe’s chemical company, INEOS, made their formal bid for the club.

Ratcliffe prepared a Chelsea bid as well when Roman Abramovich received a penalty.

With 38 points after 18 games, United are fourth in the Premier League.

