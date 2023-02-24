British Consul meets IPOB leader, Kanu in DSS custody

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the incarcerated leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the British Consul, Heather Wilkie, on Thursday, met with the Biafran agitator in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

UPDATE: I visited #MNK today in the company of SAN Machukwu-Ume & Barr Maxwell Opara. MNK confirmed to me a recent visit by the British Consul & that the matter of his extrajudicial detention & health were predominant. Other messages are legion but not for public consumption. — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) February 23, 2023

Ejimakor said the meeting of the Consul with the IPOB leader was to discuss issues bothering on his health and his extrajudicial detention despite several court judgements acqutting him.

Ejimakor who wrote on his verified Twitter handle on the visit, said there other issues that were discussed during the meeting that cannot be made public.

