British deputy prime minister resigns over bullying complaints

The British Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, resigned from the government on Friday following complaints that he bullied colleagues.

Raab said in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, he called the inquiry and resolved to leave the government if the panel indicts him on the allegation.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever,” the deputy PM said, adding: “I believe it is important to keep my word.”

Raab’s exit from the government is a setback for the prime minister just two weeks ahead of English local council elections where the ruling Conservatives are predicted to fare badly.

The loss of the third senior minister over their personal conduct in the past six months will damage Sunak’s efforts to revive the governing Conservative Party’s fortunes.

It also serves as a major embarrassment as he had entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

Sunak had since accepted Raab’s resignation albeit with deep sadness but added it was important that ministers uphold the highest of standards.

